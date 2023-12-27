Make Informed Decisions with Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Stock Updates

The stock of Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has seen a 0.83% increase in the past week, with a 3.10% gain in the past month, and a -2.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for AZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for AZN’s stock, with a -3.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Right Now?

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AZN is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AZN is $165.45, which is $16.12 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 3.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume for AZN on December 27, 2023 was 5.65M shares.

AZN) stock’s latest price update

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.32 in relation to its previous close of 66.29. However, the company has experienced a 0.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The Russell is up an astounding +26% from late October, largely thanks to signaled interest rate cuts from the Fed in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $78 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.87. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrazeneca plc ADR stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.