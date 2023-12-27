Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 2.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Liu Xinyan – Head of Board Office and Capital Markets Y. S. Cho – Co-CEO and Chairman Gregory Gibb – Co-CEO David Choy – CFO Conference Call Participants Emma Chu – Bank of America Alex Ye – UBS Yada Li – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lufax Holding Limited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for LU is 572.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of LU was 6.74M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

LU stock saw a decrease of -11.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.32% for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.33% for LU stock, with a simple moving average of -49.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LU Trading at -24.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -11.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR saw -63.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+73.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.11. Equity return is now at value 1.04, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 57.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.