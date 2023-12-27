LiveOne Inc’s (LVO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, LVO stock has gone up by 0.89%, with a monthly gain of 11.88% and a quarterly surge of 11.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.37% for LiveOne Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.13% for LVO’s stock, with a -15.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LVO is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LVO is 87.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVO on December 27, 2023 was 180.51K shares.

LVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) has dropped by -6.61 compared to previous close of 1.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-15 that Penny stocks are the jittery nerves of the stock market – even minor news events can make them swing unpredictably. By definition, penny stocks are shares of companies traded below $5 per share and display extreme percentage changes from relatively insignificant moves in price.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LVO Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0707. In addition, LiveOne Inc saw 75.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVO starting from Wright Kristopher, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Nov 14. After this action, Wright Kristopher now owns 0 shares of LiveOne Inc, valued at $11,990 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.63 for the present operating margin

+25.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc stands at -10.06. The total capital return value is set at -3.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.35.

Based on LiveOne Inc (LVO), the company’s capital structure generated 323.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LiveOne Inc (LVO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.