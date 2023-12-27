Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX)’s stock price has plunge by 7.63relation to previous closing price of 1.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-03 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 before the markets open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) is $5.15, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for LXRX is 238.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LXRX on December 27, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

LXRX’s Market Performance

LXRX’s stock has seen a 16.53% increase for the week, with a 24.78% rise in the past month and a 20.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.67% for LXRX stock, with a simple moving average of -25.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LXRX Trading at 18.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +27.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX rose by +16.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2235. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -26.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from COATS LONNEL, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Nov 16. After this action, COATS LONNEL now owns 914,359 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $94,797 using the latest closing price.

COATS LONNEL, the Chief Executive Officer of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that COATS LONNEL is holding 824,359 shares at $10,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72489.21 for the present operating margin

-207.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -73341.01. The total capital return value is set at -69.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.31. Equity return is now at value -111.35, with -67.44 for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.07. Total debt to assets is 28.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 447.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.