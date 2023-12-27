Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI)’s stock price has increased by 3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 16.43. However, the company has seen a 8.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-25 that Levi Strauss (LEVI) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is above average at 24.80x. The 36-month beta value for LEVI is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LEVI is $16.52, which is -$0.41 below than the current price. The public float for LEVI is 86.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.50% of that float. The average trading volume of LEVI on December 27, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI’s stock has seen a 8.80% increase for the week, with a 10.01% rise in the past month and a 31.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for Levi Strauss & Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.17% for LEVI stock, with a simple moving average of 16.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEVI Trading at 13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.58. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from O’Neill Elizabeth T, who sale 17,106 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, O’Neill Elizabeth T now owns 97,199 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $256,556 using the latest closing price.

JAFFE SETH, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 2,938 shares at $13.45 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that JAFFE SETH is holding 173,732 shares at $39,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 4.64 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.