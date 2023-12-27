Kroger Co. (KR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KR is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KR is $50.58, which is $5.36 above the current price. The public float for KR is 713.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KR on December 27, 2023 was 4.73M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

KR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has increased by 0.18 when compared to last closing price of 45.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that The article discusses the dividend-paying stocks in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. It highlights three stocks – The Kraft Heinz Co, Ally Financial Inc, and HP Inc – that have annual dividends exceeding their single share prices. The article also provides projected net gains for ten top Buffett-held dividend stocks by December 2024.

KR’s Market Performance

Kroger Co. (KR) has experienced a -0.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.35% rise in the past month, and a 0.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for KR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for KR’s stock, with a -2.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $52 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KR Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.61. In addition, Kroger Co. saw 1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from FIKE CARIN L, who sale 4,798 shares at the price of $45.52 back on Sep 22. After this action, FIKE CARIN L now owns 4,156 shares of Kroger Co., valued at $218,417 using the latest closing price.

FIKE CARIN L, the Vice President and Treasurer of Kroger Co., sale 6,000 shares at $46.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that FIKE CARIN L is holding 44,090 shares at $279,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.06 for the present operating margin

+19.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kroger Co. stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.78. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 203.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.03. Total debt to assets is 39.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kroger Co. (KR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.