Kopin Corp. (KOPN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Kopin Corp. (KOPN) has seen a 19.51% increase in the past week, with a 23.27% gain in the past month, and a 66.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for KOPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.54% for KOPN stock, with a simple moving average of 33.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kopin Corp. (KOPN) is $3.00, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for KOPN is 106.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KOPN on December 27, 2023 was 418.05K shares.

KOPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) has increased by 1.03 when compared to last closing price of 1.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Kopin Corp.’s CEO, Michael Murray, has boosted operational efficiency and increased orders from customers through restructuring and focus on customer relationships. Kopin is developing innovative display technologies and AI-powered solutions for AR/VR wearables, including NeuralDisplay, which adapts to users’ environment. The company has secured significant military contracts and has a positive book-to-bill ratio, indicating strong demand and potential for revenue growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KOPN Trading at 36.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares surge +31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN rose by +25.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6110. In addition, Kopin Corp. saw 58.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from FAN JOHN C C, who purchase 23,293 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 17. After this action, FAN JOHN C C now owns 5,531,099 shares of Kopin Corp., valued at $31,446 using the latest closing price.

FAN JOHN C C, the Director of Kopin Corp., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FAN JOHN C C is holding 5,507,806 shares at $31,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.97 for the present operating margin

+31.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kopin Corp. stands at -40.77. The total capital return value is set at -61.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.50. Equity return is now at value -59.97, with -37.31 for asset returns.

Based on Kopin Corp. (KOPN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.22. Total debt to assets is 7.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kopin Corp. (KOPN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.