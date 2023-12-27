KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) by analysts is $85.33, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 667.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of KKR was 3.64M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 81.92, however, the company has experienced a -2.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Despite the tough operating backdrop, KKR, Apollo Global (APO) and Victory Capital (VCTR) remain poised for AUM growth in 2024, supported by decent asset inflows.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR’s stock has fallen by -2.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.76% and a quarterly rise of 33.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for KKR & Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for KKR’s stock, with a 39.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $94 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at 21.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +19.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.55. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc saw 77.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Nov 15. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 0 shares of KKR & Co. Inc, valued at $32,700,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc, sale 15,000,000 shares at $36.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 4,570,327 shares at $552,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value 14.75, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.