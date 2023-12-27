Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has gone up by 1.00% for the week, with a -5.64% drop in the past month and a 11.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.30% for BZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for BZ’s stock, with a 0.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BZ is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for BZ is 329.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume for BZ on December 27, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

BZ) stock’s latest price update

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.60 in comparison to its previous close of 15.76, however, the company has experienced a 1.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that We have picked China stocks H World Group (HTHT), DouYu International (DOYU), Kanzhun (BZ), JinkoSolar (JKS) and OneConnect Financial (OCFT) that hold promise in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $17 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BZ Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.61. In addition, Kanzhun Ltd ADR saw -19.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Ltd ADR stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94. Equity return is now at value 4.55, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.