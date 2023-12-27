Journey Medical Corp (DERM) Stock Experiences 59.77% Monthly Change

The stock of Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has seen a -7.82% decrease in the past week, with a 59.77% gain in the past month, and a 151.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.39% for DERM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.23% for DERM’s stock, with a 168.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DERM is 6.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DERM on December 27, 2023 was 194.09K shares.

DERM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) has dropped by -12.69 compared to previous close of 7.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Here are four drug, biotech stocks, AMPH, DERM, CNTA & AQST, which have more than doubled in 2023 with room for further growth in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at 51.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.60%, as shares surge +39.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +379.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, Journey Medical Corp saw 261.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from Paley Jeffrey, who sale 1,745 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Nov 28. After this action, Paley Jeffrey now owns 70,727 shares of Journey Medical Corp, valued at $9,109 using the latest closing price.

Paley Jeffrey, the Director of Journey Medical Corp, sale 255 shares at $3.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Paley Jeffrey is holding 114,217 shares at $959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.35 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Journey Medical Corp stands at -40.22. The total capital return value is set at -58.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.54. Equity return is now at value -56.72, with -14.19 for asset returns.

Based on Journey Medical Corp (DERM), the company’s capital structure generated 156.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.05. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.