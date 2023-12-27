Jiuzi Holdings Inc (JZXN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: JZXN) has increased by 10.74 when compared to last closing price of 0.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-13 that Jiuzi (NASDAQ: JZXN ) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the new energy vehicles sales company. Instead of a press release or filing, it looks like heavy trading is behind today’s movement.

Is It Worth Investing in Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: JZXN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JZXN is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for JZXN is 3.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume for JZXN on December 27, 2023 was 45.60K shares.

JZXN’s Market Performance

JZXN’s stock has seen a 19.71% increase for the week, with a 11.60% rise in the past month and a -15.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.45% for Jiuzi Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.34% for JZXN’s stock, with a -59.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JZXN Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZXN rose by +22.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6425. In addition, Jiuzi Holdings Inc saw -65.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JZXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-275.93 for the present operating margin

-3.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiuzi Holdings Inc stands at -270.31. The total capital return value is set at -104.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.12. Equity return is now at value -184.91, with -95.41 for asset returns.

Based on Jiuzi Holdings Inc (JZXN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.74. Total debt to assets is 23.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jiuzi Holdings Inc (JZXN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.