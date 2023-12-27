INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INVO is 2.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INVO on December 27, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

INVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) has increased by 17.07 when compared to last closing price of 1.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that One of the most impressive movers making the most noise in today’s session has to be INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO ). Shares of INVO stock have more than tripled in today’s session, surging well more than 325% at the time of writing.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has seen a 28.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -29.76% decline in the past month and a 68.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.67% for INVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.80% for INVO’s stock, with a -65.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares sank -30.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO rose by +28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4495. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc saw -83.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc stands at -1324.81. The total capital return value is set at -191.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.95. Equity return is now at value -1061.05, with -72.92 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.