International Paper Co. (IP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 36.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that Cardboard prices are on the rise, indicating a positive shift in the economy. Major cardboard producers have announced price hikes, potentially regaining pricing power. International Paper showed robust financial performance in 3Q23, aligning with the positive economic indicators.

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) is 16.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IP is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for International Paper Co. (IP) is $36.37, which is -$0.21 below the current market price. The public float for IP is 342.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On December 27, 2023, IP’s average trading volume was 3.13M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

The stock of International Paper Co. (IP) has seen a -0.71% decrease in the past week, with a 11.08% rise in the past month, and a 5.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for IP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for IP’s stock, with a 7.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IP Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.66. In addition, International Paper Co. saw 5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from PLATH THOMAS J., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $34.11 back on Nov 27. After this action, PLATH THOMAS J. now owns 43,253 shares of International Paper Co., valued at $153,495 using the latest closing price.

Goughnour Holly G., the Vice President & Controller of International Paper Co., sale 2,500 shares at $35.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Goughnour Holly G. is holding 8,219 shares at $89,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Co. stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.71. Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Co. (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 33.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Paper Co. (IP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.