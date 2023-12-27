Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) has dropped by -9.90 compared to previous close of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -32.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the company announced it has signed a new cooperation agreement with an unnamed company. According to a press release from Infobird, this will see it develop software for an information technology system to be used by the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IFBD is 6.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of IFBD was 425.72K shares.

IFBD’s Market Performance

IFBD’s stock has seen a -32.84% decrease for the week, with a -43.83% drop in the past month and a -61.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.57% for Infobird Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.42% for IFBD’s stock, with a -95.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IFBD Trading at -49.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.16%, as shares sank -43.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFBD fell by -32.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3531. In addition, Infobird Co Ltd saw -98.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-213.48 for the present operating margin

+35.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infobird Co Ltd stands at -277.29. The total capital return value is set at -76.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.54. Equity return is now at value -117.49, with -32.01 for asset returns.

Based on Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD), the company’s capital structure generated 54.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.47. Total debt to assets is 21.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.