Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76.

The public float for HIMS is 135.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.52% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of HIMS was 2.60M shares.

HIMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has increased by 1.16 when compared to last closing price of 8.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Hims & Hers Health: Faultless, Ready To Go Higher

HIMS’s Market Performance

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has seen a 0.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.72% gain in the past month and a 41.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for HIMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for HIMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $9 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMS Trading at 16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc saw 35.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Boughton Soleil, who sale 15,450 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Dec 20. After this action, Boughton Soleil now owns 168,089 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc, valued at $134,570 using the latest closing price.

Okupe Oluyemi, the Chief Financial Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc, sale 6,784 shares at $8.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Okupe Oluyemi is holding 170,208 shares at $58,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.00 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc stands at -12.46. The total capital return value is set at -20.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.08. Equity return is now at value -11.16, with -8.96 for asset returns.

Based on Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.