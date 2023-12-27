Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) is $5.63, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for HRTX is 147.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HRTX on December 27, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.12 in relation to its previous close of 1.79. However, the company has experienced a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Heron Therapeutics develops solutions for pain and discomfort associated with chemotherapy and surgery, with four FDA-approved products. The company underwent a leadership change and implemented a plan to improve efficiency and profitability. Zynrelef, an opioid alternative, has the potential to become one of Heron Therapeutics’ main value drivers.

HRTX’s Market Performance

HRTX’s stock has risen by 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.26% and a quarterly rise of 77.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.95% for Heron Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.88% for HRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 20.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HRTX Trading at 63.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +34.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5632. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc saw -29.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Forbes William P, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Nov 17. After this action, Forbes William P now owns 79,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,250 using the latest closing price.

Collard Craig A, the Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Collard Craig A is holding 186,496 shares at $137,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc stands at -169.05. The total capital return value is set at -82.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.33. Equity return is now at value -2408.88, with -47.77 for asset returns.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,160.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.07. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,140.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.