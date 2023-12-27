HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has seen a 1.37% increase in the past week, with a 13.93% gain in the past month, and a 14.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for HDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.49% for HDB’s stock, with a 4.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) is $1939.40, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 2.53B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on December 27, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.56 in relation to its previous close of 66.72. However, the company has experienced a 1.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Investors looking for stocks in the Banks – Foreign sector might want to consider either Banco Itau (ITUB) or HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

HDB Trading at 11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.60. In addition, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 98.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.