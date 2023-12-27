Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) by analysts is $78.37, which is -$2.14 below the current market price. The public float for HMY is 619.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of HMY was 5.00M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

HMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 6.31. However, the company has seen a 5.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Here are the four stocks that match our screening criteria ??? ARCO, TGT, HMY and GFF.

HMY’s Market Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has seen a 5.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.55% gain in the past month and a 53.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for HMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for HMY stock, with a simple moving average of 38.27% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw 85.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.09 for the present operating margin

+20.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.01. Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.18. Total debt to assets is 10.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.