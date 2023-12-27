Halliburton Co. (HAL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) is above average at 12.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Halliburton Co. (HAL) is $49.04, which is $11.99 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 891.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAL on December 27, 2023 was 6.83M shares.

HAL) stock’s latest price update

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has increased by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 36.59. However, the company has seen a 2.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-25 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

HAL’s Market Performance

Halliburton Co. (HAL) has seen a 2.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.65% decline in the past month and a -9.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for HAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for HAL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $41 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAL Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.14. In addition, Halliburton Co. saw -5.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Beckwith Van H., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $42.94 back on Oct 20. After this action, Beckwith Van H. now owns 176,334 shares of Halliburton Co., valued at $214,700 using the latest closing price.

Beckwith Van H., the EVP, Secretary and CLO of Halliburton Co., sale 5,000 shares at $42.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Beckwith Van H. is holding 181,334 shares at $214,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Co. stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Co. (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Halliburton Co. (HAL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.