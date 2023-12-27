Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Stock Sees a-10.00 Decrease

The stock of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has seen a -2.70% decrease in the past week, with a -21.74% drop in the past month, and a -35.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.00% for GROV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.15% for GROV’s stock, with a -18.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GROV is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GROV is 15.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROV on December 27, 2023 was 112.97K shares.

GROV) stock’s latest price update

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV)’s stock price has dropped by -10.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jeff Yurcisin – CEO Sergio Cervantes – CFO Conference Call Participants Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Susan Anderson – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GROV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GROV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GROV Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares sank -19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.90. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw -9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from Yurcisin Jeffrey Michael, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Dec 14. After this action, Yurcisin Jeffrey Michael now owns 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $19,750 using the latest closing price.

Landesberg Stuart, the Executive Director of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., purchase 5,400 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Landesberg Stuart is holding 882,850 shares at $10,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.85 for the present operating margin

+48.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stands at -27.28. The total capital return value is set at -58.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.83. Equity return is now at value -189.02, with -25.50 for asset returns.

Based on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), the company’s capital structure generated 305.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.35. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.