Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.74 in comparison to its previous close of 2.97, however, the company has experienced a -0.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-13 that GLYFADA, Greece, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globus Maritime Limited (“Globus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three- and nine-months period ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes in New York on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) Right Now?

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GLBS is at 0.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for GLBS is 15.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.43% of that float. The average trading volume for GLBS on December 27, 2023 was 264.02K shares.

GLBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS) has seen a -0.72% decrease in the past week, with a 40.78% rise in the past month, and a 53.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.85% for GLBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.15% for GLBS’s stock, with a 107.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLBS stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for GLBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLBS in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $5 based on the research report published on April 14, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

GLBS Trading at 31.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares surge +37.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLBS fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Globus Maritime Ltd saw 160.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.60 for the present operating margin

+45.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Maritime Ltd stands at +39.32. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.72. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.80. Total debt to assets is 19.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 111.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.