Gevo Inc (GEVO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gevo Inc (GEVO) is $4.21, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for GEVO is 230.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GEVO on December 27, 2023 was 4.76M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GEVO) stock’s latest price update

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.93 in comparison to its previous close of 1.18, however, the company has experienced a 2.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that You know you want it. High-potential penny stocks that is.

GEVO’s Market Performance

Gevo Inc (GEVO) has seen a 2.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.93% gain in the past month and a 4.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.12% for GEVO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.07% for GEVO’s stock, with a -6.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEVO Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1865. In addition, Gevo Inc saw -34.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Shafer Andrew, who sale 24,978 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Dec 26. After this action, Shafer Andrew now owns 156,841 shares of Gevo Inc, valued at $30,723 using the latest closing price.

Nurmat Alisher K, the VP Accounting and Treasurer of Gevo Inc, sale 586 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Nurmat Alisher K is holding 104,919 shares at $627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98. Equity return is now at value -12.22, with -10.45 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gevo Inc (GEVO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.