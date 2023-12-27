General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock Records -0.80% Quarterly Movement

The stock of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has gone down by -2.47% for the week, with a -0.74% drop in the past month and a -0.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for GIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.68% for GIS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Right Now?

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is $68.27, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for GIS is 566.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIS on December 27, 2023 was 4.65M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.29relation to previous closing price of 64.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-12-20 that The rally in U.S. equities that saw the S&P 500 rise eight of the last nine sessions came to an end as a selloff that began early in the afternoon accelerated late in the session. The S&P 500 lost 1.5% Wednesday.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $72 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIS Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.20. In addition, General Mills, Inc. saw -22.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills, Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills, Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills, Inc. stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 14.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 24.99, with 7.79 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills, Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 37.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.