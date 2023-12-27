General Electric Co. (GE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GE is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GE is 1.08B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GE on December 27, 2023 was 4.81M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 126.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-12-19 that The shares hit a new intraday 52-week high Tuesday.

GE’s Market Performance

General Electric Co. (GE) has experienced a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.25% rise in the past month, and a 15.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for GE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.54% for GE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $150 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GE Trading at 9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.30. In addition, General Electric Co. saw 94.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Holston Michael J, who sale 112,614 shares at the price of $115.20 back on Jul 27. After this action, Holston Michael J now owns 57,923 shares of General Electric Co., valued at $12,973,133 using the latest closing price.

GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST, the 10% Owner of General Electric Co., purchase 35,160 shares at $995.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST is holding 175,160 shares at $35,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Co. stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value 32.47, with 5.78 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Co. (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Electric Co. (GE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.