Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 5.62. However, the company has experienced a 9.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-14 that Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle joins ‘Money Movers’ to discuss the biggest surprise for holiday travel this season, whether the capacity additions for next year will be enough, and what’s happening with pricing as demand dynamics shift.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Right Now?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ULCC is 38.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.41% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ULCC was 2.50M shares.

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC’s stock has seen a 9.77% increase for the week, with a 39.11% rise in the past month and a 20.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.94% for ULCC’s stock, with a -21.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $5 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULCC Trading at 32.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +45.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC rose by +9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc saw -45.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Dempsey James G., who sale 245,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Nov 20. After this action, Dempsey James G. now owns 583,462 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, valued at $976,692 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Howard, the SVP, GC & Secretary of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, sale 58,000 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Diamond Howard is holding 508,547 shares at $227,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+1.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 12.69, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 575.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 65.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.