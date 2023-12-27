Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) is $10.00, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for FBIO is 10.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBIO on December 27, 2023 was 547.87K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

FBIO) stock’s latest price update

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.82 compared to its previous closing price of 2.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 34.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-20 that Whether you’re looking at the “ Magnificent Seven stocks,” or just the next round of penny stocks to watch, news & company events can quickly sway sentiment. This week is a short holiday week with Thursday’s Thanksgiving Holiday and one of the “Magnificent Seven” could become a major catalyst.

FBIO’s Market Performance

FBIO’s stock has risen by 34.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 52.27% and a quarterly drop of -21.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.73% for Fortress Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.82% for FBIO’s stock, with a -51.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBIO Trading at 48.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.82%, as shares surge +56.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO rose by +34.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc saw -65.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 1,567,515 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Nov 14. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 2,597,440 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc, valued at $2,664,776 using the latest closing price.

WEISS MICHAEL S, the of Fortress Biotech Inc, purchase 147,058 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that WEISS MICHAEL S is holding 1,130,520 shares at $249,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.76 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc stands at -114.30. The total capital return value is set at -84.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.05. Equity return is now at value -199.90, with -33.03 for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 310.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.62. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 274.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 7.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.