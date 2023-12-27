Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, FI stock has gone down by -1.41%, with a monthly gain of 5.40% and a quarterly surge of 15.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for Fiserv, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for FI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Right Now?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) is $145.61, which is $13.02 above the current market price. The public float for FI is 595.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FI on December 27, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

FI) stock’s latest price update

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.76 in comparison to its previous close of 133.61, however, the company has experienced a -1.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that As the macro picture appears increasingly brighter, fintech stocks are coming back in vogue among investors. In recent weeks, many financial technology stocks have soared, in anticipation of possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $152 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FI Trading at 7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.31. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw 31.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Foskett Christopher M, who sale 25,429 shares at the price of $135.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Foskett Christopher M now owns 97,665 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $3,432,915 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv, Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $134.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 146,856 shares at $10,725,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv, Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv, Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.