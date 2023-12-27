Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIS is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is $65.57, which is $5.3 above the current market price. The public float for FIS is 590.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On December 27, 2023, FIS’s average trading volume was 5.64M shares.

FIS) stock’s latest price update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 59.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Fidelity’s (FIS) Worldpay expands its relationship with HMV, offering omnichannel solutions to support the expansion of its operations across Europe.

FIS’s Market Performance

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has experienced a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.59% rise in the past month, and a 8.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for FIS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for FIS’s stock, with a 8.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $58 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIS Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.25. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. saw -11.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 1,045 shares at the price of $53.00 back on Oct 17. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 7,378 shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., valued at $55,385 using the latest closing price.

Alemany Ellen R, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., purchase 855 shares at $53.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Alemany Ellen R is holding 4,598 shares at $45,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+39.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stands at -115.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.07. Equity return is now at value -72.71, with -35.84 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 32.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.