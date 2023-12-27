Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) is $6.43, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for FATE is 92.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FATE on December 27, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

The stock of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) has increased by 8.77 when compared to last closing price of 3.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Fate Therapeutics (FATE) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

FATE’s Market Performance

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has seen a 18.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 57.63% gain in the past month and a 84.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.50% for FATE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.52% for FATE’s stock, with a -3.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FATE Trading at 58.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares surge +63.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE rose by +18.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc saw -63.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from Dulac Edward J III, who sale 1,585 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Dec 18. After this action, Dulac Edward J III now owns 117,985 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc, valued at $5,548 using the latest closing price.

TAHL CINDY, the General Counsel and Secretary of Fate Therapeutics Inc, sale 24,363 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that TAHL CINDY is holding 153,235 shares at $58,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.23 for the present operating margin

+85.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc stands at -292.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.96. Equity return is now at value -37.61, with -26.78 for asset returns.

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.43. Total debt to assets is 15.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.