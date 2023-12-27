Farmmi Inc (FAMI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI)’s stock price has dropped by -11.20 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI ) stock is sliding on Monday after the Chinese agricultural products company announced a reverse stock split. That reverse stock split goes into effect today and has the company consolidating eight shares of FAMI stock into a single share.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FAMI is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FAMI is 5.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume of FAMI on December 27, 2023 was 33.08K shares.

FAMI’s Market Performance

The stock of Farmmi Inc (FAMI) has seen a -2.63% decrease in the past week, with a -11.20% drop in the past month, and a -26.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.37% for FAMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.06% for FAMI’s stock, with a -59.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FAMI Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares sank -12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1612. In addition, Farmmi Inc saw -65.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.95 for the present operating margin

+5.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmmi Inc stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 1.41, with 1.35 for asset returns.

Based on Farmmi Inc (FAMI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.86. Total debt to assets is 2.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Farmmi Inc (FAMI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.