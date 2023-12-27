EZGO Technologies Ltd’s (EZGO) Stock: A -5.06% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) has gone down by -7.41% for the week, with a -3.38% drop in the past month and a -33.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.22% for EZGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.06% for EZGO’s stock, with a -91.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EZGO is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EZGO is 68.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EZGO on December 27, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.96relation to previous closing price of 0.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Micro-cap stocks represent companies with a valuation of less than $300 million. It goes without saying that these are high-risk stocks.

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1054. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd saw -85.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.16 for the present operating margin

+1.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd stands at -36.70. The total capital return value is set at -17.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -22.39, with -15.47 for asset returns.

Based on EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

In conclusion, EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.