Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 23.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Valuations in the biotech market have fallen, making it a good time for acquisitions in the industry. Investors should focus on commercial-stage biotech companies that generate revenue, as they provide a safety net in uncertain economic conditions.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXEL is 0.59.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for EXEL is 301.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXEL on December 27, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

EXEL’s Market Performance

EXEL’s stock has seen a 2.91% increase for the week, with a 10.79% rise in the past month and a 10.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for Exelixis Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.55% for EXEL stock, with a simple moving average of 17.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $27 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXEL Trading at 11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.66. In addition, Exelixis Inc saw 49.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Haley Patrick J., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $23.35 back on Dec 14. After this action, Haley Patrick J. now owns 307,687 shares of Exelixis Inc, valued at $1,167,500 using the latest closing price.

Hessekiel Jeffrey, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of Exelixis Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $23.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Hessekiel Jeffrey is holding 533,345 shares at $575,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Equity return is now at value 3.81, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.