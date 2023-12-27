Examining the Volatility of ProKidney Corp’s (PROK) Stock

The stock of ProKidney Corp (PROK) has gone up by 7.82% for the week, with a 12.78% rise in the past month and a -54.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.76% for PROK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.43% for PROK’s stock, with a -75.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PROK is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PROK is 41.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 33.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PROK on December 27, 2023 was 996.34K shares.

PROK) stock’s latest price update

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK)’s stock price has dropped by -7.43 in relation to previous closing price of 2.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-24 that There are many ways to approach penny stocks, but one that has gained popularity in recent years focuses on stocks in this category that are prime candidates for a “short squeeze.” A typical short squeeze candidate has a high level of short interest, or percentage of outstanding float sold short.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PROK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PROK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $16 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PROK Trading at 10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROK rose by +19.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.81. In addition, ProKidney Corp saw -71.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROK starting from Palihapitiya Chamath, who sale 7,256,367 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Nov 19. After this action, Palihapitiya Chamath now owns 0 shares of ProKidney Corp, valued at $9,498,584 using the latest closing price.

Palihapitiya Chamath, the 10% Owner of ProKidney Corp, sale 258,400 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Palihapitiya Chamath is holding 5,183,367 shares at $308,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROK

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProKidney Corp (PROK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.