Examining the Volatility of Okta Inc’s (OKTA) Stock

The stock of Okta Inc (OKTA) has gone up by 8.74% for the week, with a 25.22% rise in the past month and a 15.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.21% for OKTA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.68% for OKTA’s stock, with a 20.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 25 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OKTA is $84.44, which is -$7.53 below the current price. The public float for OKTA is 154.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKTA on December 27, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

OKTA) stock’s latest price update

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has soared by 2.64 in relation to previous closing price of 89.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Here, we have picked four stocks – QLYS, OKTA, CRWD and DDOG – that are strategically positioned to ride the waves of a challenging security landscape in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $75 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at 23.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +30.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.35. In addition, Okta Inc saw 34.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 7,449 shares at the price of $83.33 back on Dec 18. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 43,006 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $620,730 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc, sale 4,816 shares at $83.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 63,565 shares at $401,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -8.33, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc (OKTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.