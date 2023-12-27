Examining the Volatility of Bath & Body Works Inc’s (BBWI) Stock

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has seen a 2.56% increase in the past week, with a 41.56% gain in the past month, and a 34.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.25% for BBWI’s stock, with a 19.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BBWI is 224.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBWI on December 27, 2023 was 3.51M shares.

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has plunged by -1.35 when compared to previous closing price of 43.09, but the company has seen a 2.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that BBWI reported better-than-expected sales and gross margin expansion in Q3 2024. The company’s revenue growth is tracking well against management’s guidance. As the macro situation improves in 2024, it bodes well for BBWI growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $42 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at 27.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +40.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.48. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw 0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc, valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.