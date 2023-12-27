Evaluating the Ups and Downs of IO Biotech Inc’s (IOBT) Stock

In the past week, IOBT stock has gone up by 15.23%, with a monthly gain of 48.72% and a quarterly surge of 35.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.24% for IO Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.80% for IOBT’s stock, with a 4.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IOBT is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IOBT is 36.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IOBT on December 27, 2023 was 121.89K shares.

IOBT) stock’s latest price update

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT)'s stock price has gone rise by 16.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.50, however, the company has experienced a 15.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IOBT Trading at 56.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares surge +27.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOBT rose by +15.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3392. In addition, IO Biotech Inc saw -24.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOBT starting from Burkavage Brian, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Nov 22. After this action, Burkavage Brian now owns 11,500 shares of IO Biotech Inc, valued at $5,175 using the latest closing price.

Burkavage Brian, the Chief Accounting Officer of IO Biotech Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Burkavage Brian is holding 6,500 shares at $4,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOBT

The total capital return value is set at -40.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.48. Equity return is now at value -51.42, with -47.79 for asset returns.

Based on IO Biotech Inc (IOBT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.