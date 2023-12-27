Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s (ICE) Stock

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a 10.72% gain in the past month, and a 18.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for ICE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.49% for ICE’s stock, with a 14.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) is above average at 29.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) is $132.43, which is $5.78 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 566.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICE on December 27, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

ICE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has jumped by 0.74 compared to previous close of 125.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that I’ve been stockpiling cash for real estate transactions and not actively buying stocks in the market. I aim to have a cash position for the next bear market and am not finding many attractive buying opportunities currently. Here’s my list of high conviction long-term bullish picks that I’d like to buy during a market downturn.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $125 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.50. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc saw 23.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Namkung James W, who sale 1,078 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Namkung James W now owns 17,599 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, valued at $134,750 using the latest closing price.

Namkung James W, the Chief Accounting Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sale 1,171 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Namkung James W is holding 18,677 shares at $140,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 10.12, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.