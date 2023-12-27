Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s (CTSH) Stock

The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) has gone down by -0.57% for the week, with a 6.04% rise in the past month and a 9.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.50% for CTSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.24% for CTSH’s stock, with a 14.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) Right Now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) is $72.35, which is -$3.12 below the current market price. The public float for CTSH is 500.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTSH on December 27, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

CTSH) stock’s latest price update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 75.15. However, the company has seen a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Cognizant (CTSH) acquires Thirdera for enhanced AI-driven solutions and boosts ServiceNow strength.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $75 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTSH Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.63. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. saw 31.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Patsalos-Fox Michael, who sale 6,926 shares at the price of $62.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, Patsalos-Fox Michael now owns 64,695 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., valued at $434,875 using the latest closing price.

Mackay Leo S. Jr., the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., sale 4,473 shares at $61.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mackay Leo S. Jr. is holding 26,671 shares at $277,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+33.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stands at +11.79. The total capital return value is set at 21.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.92. Equity return is now at value 16.82, with 11.79 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 12.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.16. Total debt to assets is 8.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.