Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Celsius Holdings Inc’s (CELH) Stock

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has seen a 6.41% increase in the past week, with a -1.14% drop in the past month, and a -5.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for CELH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.14% for CELH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) is above average at 107.53x. The 36-month beta value for CELH is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CELH is $70.85, which is $17.9 above than the current price. The public float for CELH is 144.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.07% of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on December 27, 2023 was 4.76M shares.

CELH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has surged by 5.82 when compared to previous closing price of 50.04, but the company has seen a 6.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-26 that When investors think about whether to increase their exposure beyond the big companies that grab most of the headlines in the financial media, they are likely to look at small-cap stocks first. After all, the sky’s the limit.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $217 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.81. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 52.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Kravitz Hal, who sale 172,000 shares at the price of $51.64 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kravitz Hal now owns 216,206 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $8,882,080 using the latest closing price.

Fieldly John, the Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 13,842 shares at $52.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Fieldly John is holding 508,260 shares at $720,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.