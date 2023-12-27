Evaluating the Impact of -10.76 Increase on BIT Mining Ltd ADR’s (BTCM) Stock

The stock of BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) has gone up by 43.00% for the week, with a 94.56% rise in the past month and a 112.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.72% for BTCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.41% for BTCM’s stock, with a 88.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE: BTCM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is 3.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTCM is 10.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On December 27, 2023, BTCM’s average trading volume was 131.19K shares.

BTCM) stock’s latest price update

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE: BTCM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.76 compared to its previous closing price of 6.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 43.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining,” “the Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Friday, November 17, 2023. About BIT Mining Limited BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry.

BTCM Trading at 66.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.61%, as shares surge +91.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM rose by +43.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, BIT Mining Ltd ADR saw 262.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.70 for the present operating margin

-1.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Ltd ADR stands at -23.90. The total capital return value is set at -27.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.28. Equity return is now at value -123.08, with -93.09 for asset returns.

Based on BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.