Evaluating the Impact of 0.49 Increase on Rio Tinto plc ADR’s (RIO) Stock

The stock of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has seen a 1.02% increase in the past week, with a 7.98% gain in the past month, and a 19.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for RIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for RIO’s stock, with a 14.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) by analysts is $77.09, which is $9.07 above the current market price. The public float for RIO is 1.25B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of RIO was 3.08M shares.

RIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has increased by 0.49 when compared to last closing price of 74.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that These top-rated Zacks stocks are standing out as they appear to be poised for more upside while offering dividend yields over 5% as well.

RIO Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.29. In addition, Rio Tinto plc ADR saw 4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.00 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto plc ADR stands at +22.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.57. Equity return is now at value 17.23, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.65. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.