Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EQH is 336.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQH on December 27, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) has increased by 0.99 when compared to last closing price of 33.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that AESI, EQH and TMO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 6, 2023.

EQH’s Market Performance

Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has experienced a -1.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.24% rise in the past month, and a 21.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for EQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for EQH’s stock, with a 23.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $37 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQH Trading at 14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.48. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc saw 16.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Lane Nick, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $33.30 back on Dec 22. After this action, Lane Nick now owns 159,132 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc, valued at $333,025 using the latest closing price.

Kaye Daniel G, the Director of Equitable Holdings Inc, sale 4,845 shares at $33.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Kaye Daniel G is holding 53,757 shares at $164,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 48.48, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 283.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.92. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,104.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.