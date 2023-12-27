EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.66relation to previous closing price of 122.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that In its weekly release, Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that its count of oil and gas rigs has decreased for two straight weeks.

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is 9.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EOG is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is $145.85, which is $21.55 above the current market price. The public float for EOG is 580.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On December 27, 2023, EOG’s average trading volume was 3.26M shares.

EOG’s Market Performance

The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has seen a 2.20% increase in the past week, with a 1.94% rise in the past month, and a -0.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for EOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.43% for EOG stock, with a simple moving average of 4.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $130 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EOG Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.24. In addition, EOG Resources, Inc. saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Helms Lloyd W Jr, who sale 4,551 shares at the price of $130.76 back on Aug 15. After this action, Helms Lloyd W Jr now owns 145,259 shares of EOG Resources, Inc., valued at $595,089 using the latest closing price.

Leitzell Jeffrey R., the EVP Exploration and Production of EOG Resources, Inc., sale 2,031 shares at $117.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Leitzell Jeffrey R. is holding 37,607 shares at $238,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources, Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24. Equity return is now at value 30.55, with 18.74 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.