Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU)’s stock price has soared by 2.21 in relation to previous closing price of 7.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Energy Fuels (UUUU) starts production at three of its uranium mines, influenced by the uranium price hike.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is $9.70, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 157.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UUUU on December 27, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU’s stock has seen a 7.39% increase for the week, with a -7.10% drop in the past month and a -9.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for Energy Fuels Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.75% for UUUU’s stock, with a 17.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UUUU Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc saw 26.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Bovaird J. Birks, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, Bovaird J. Birks now owns 185,647 shares of Energy Fuels Inc, valued at $69,000 using the latest closing price.

Moore Curtis, the Senior VP Marketing and of Energy Fuels Inc, sale 9,800 shares at $6.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Moore Curtis is holding 82,978 shares at $62,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 32.12, with 30.01 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.