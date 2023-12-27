ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA)’s stock price has dropped by -28.80 in relation to previous closing price of 2.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Yvonne Briggs – LHA Investor Relations Francois Michelon – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Thornton – Chief Technology Officer Irina Pestrikova – Senior Director, Finance Conference Call Participants Edward Woo – Ascendiant Capital Operator Good day, and welcome to the ENDRA Life Sciences Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NDRA is 8.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of NDRA was 63.68K shares.

NDRA’s Market Performance

NDRA stock saw an increase of 18.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 79.80% and a quarterly increase of 69.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.79% for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.59% for NDRA’s stock, with a 20.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NDRA Trading at 52.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.84%, as shares surge +85.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDRA rose by +18.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.49. In addition, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc saw -56.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDRA starting from Thornton Michael Milos, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.65 back on May 18. After this action, Thornton Michael Milos now owns 34,139 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc, valued at $24,750 using the latest closing price.

DIGIANDOMENICO ANTHONY, the Director of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc, purchase 83,333 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that DIGIANDOMENICO ANTHONY is holding 102,434 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDRA

The total capital return value is set at -136.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.45. Equity return is now at value -154.42, with -119.23 for asset returns.

Based on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.05. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.