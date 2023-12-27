Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock Experiences 6.11% Monthly Change

In the past week, ENB stock has gone up by 2.28%, with a monthly gain of 6.11% and a quarterly surge of 7.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for Enbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.44% for ENB’s stock, with a 1.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) is above average at 32.54x. The 36-month beta value for ENB is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ENB is $52.68, which is $2.64 above than the current price. The public float for ENB is 2.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume of ENB on December 27, 2023 was 5.86M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.72 in comparison to its previous close of 36.06, however, the company has experienced a 2.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-23 that Chevron’s dividends are set to grow at a faster pace in 2024. High-yield Enbridge is boring, but reliable.

ENB Trading at 7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.23. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw -7.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 5.29, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 136.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.