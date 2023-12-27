Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ELAN stock has gone up by 8.19%, with a monthly gain of 23.87% and a quarterly surge of 30.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Elanco Animal Health Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.85% for ELAN stock, with a simple moving average of 40.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELAN is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELAN is $14.50, which is -$0.29 below the current price. The public float for ELAN is 486.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELAN on December 27, 2023 was 5.67M shares.

The stock of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 14.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that The pet wellness company posted its latest set of quarterly earnings. It beat the consensus analyst estimates for both revenue and profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $17 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELAN Trading at 31.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN rose by +8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.24. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Inc saw 21.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from HOOVER R DAVID, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, HOOVER R DAVID now owns 165,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc, valued at $47,750 using the latest closing price.

HOOVER R DAVID, the Director of Elanco Animal Health Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HOOVER R DAVID is holding 160,000 shares at $47,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+44.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elanco Animal Health Inc stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value -17.77, with -7.81 for asset returns.

Based on Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN), the company’s capital structure generated 82.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.06. Total debt to assets is 38.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.