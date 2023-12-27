EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) has increased by 4.54 when compared to last closing price of 16.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Shares of Chinese flying car company EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH ) rose almost 7% on Dec. 26 and another 4% overnight. The gains came after EHang opened its demonstration center in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, near Hong Kong.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EH is 40.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EH on December 27, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

EH’s Market Performance

The stock of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has seen a 3.92% increase in the past week, with a -7.33% drop in the past month, and a -0.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.92% for EH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30.50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EH Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR saw 105.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -740.62. The total capital return value is set at -79.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.98. Equity return is now at value -160.86, with -64.14 for asset returns.

Based on EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH), the company’s capital structure generated 161.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.69. Total debt to assets is 37.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 63.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.