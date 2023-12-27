Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 75.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-19 that On December 7, 2024, Edwards Lifesciences EW Corporation (NYSE: EW, $76.90, Market Capitalization: $46.6 billion) in its annual investor call announced its plans to spin-off its Critical Care unit into an independent listed company to focus on structural heart disease (SHD) business.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by analysts is $79.15, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 597.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of EW was 4.83M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW’s stock has seen a 1.87% increase for the week, with a 12.34% rise in the past month and a 8.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.67% for EW’s stock, with a -3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EW Trading at 11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.96. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corp saw 2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Chopra Daveen, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $78.25 back on Dec 15. After this action, Chopra Daveen now owns 23,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, valued at $547,724 using the latest closing price.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the Director of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sale 29,350 shares at $74.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A is holding 4,486 shares at $2,190,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corp stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 22.23, with 15.89 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.