Edison International (EIX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has plunge by 3.11relation to previous closing price of 69.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Edison (EIX) continues to reward shareholders through dividend hikes. It has been increasing dividends for 20 consecutive years.

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is above average at 22.32x. The 36-month beta value for EIX is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EIX is $73.54, which is $1.9 above than the current price. The public float for EIX is 383.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume of EIX on December 27, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Edison International (EIX) has seen a 2.69% increase in the past week, with a 8.79% rise in the past month, and a 8.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for EIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.14% for EIX’s stock, with a 4.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $68 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EIX Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.40. In addition, Edison International saw 12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Choi Caroline, who sale 11,222 shares at the price of $71.64 back on Sep 15. After this action, Choi Caroline now owns 20,881 shares of Edison International, valued at $803,967 using the latest closing price.

Murphy J Andrew, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Edison International, sale 22,471 shares at $72.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Murphy J Andrew is holding 12,989 shares at $1,618,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 8.62, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 211.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 42.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Edison International (EIX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.